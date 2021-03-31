fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 12:52 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 5.22% to $29.63 during Wednesday's regular session. The

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 5.22% to $29.63 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 553.1K shares is 25.4% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $93.79. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 33.2% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock rose 2.72% to $9.0. Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 33.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.8 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 2.42% to $26.23. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 356.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 2.34% to $4.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.4K shares, making up 9.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock rose 2.27% to $7.41. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 52.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.1 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock declined by 2.52% to $3.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 148.1K shares is 46.7% of Maiden Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.8 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares declined by 2.34% to $8.78. Trading volume for Greenlight Capital Re's stock is 20.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.7 million.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shares fell 2.29% to $44.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 90.7K, which is 40.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares decreased by 2.15% to $158.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 625.9K, which is 32.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 billion.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock decreased by 2.1% to $150.8. The current volume of 334.8K shares is 23.74% of Travelers Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.0 billion.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares declined by 1.98% to $4.72. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 63.44% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.

