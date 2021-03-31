Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 5.22% to $29.63 during Wednesday's regular session. The

Gainers

(NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 5.22% to $29.63 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 553.1K shares is 25.4% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $93.79. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 33.2% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

Losers

(NYSE:TRV) stock decreased by 2.1% to $150.8. The current volume of 334.8K shares is 23.74% of Travelers Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.0 billion. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares declined by 1.98% to $4.72. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 63.44% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.

