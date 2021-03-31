fbpx
Why Equillium's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 9:57 am
The Price And Volume Action In Equillium's Stock Today

Equillium's (NASDAQ:EQ) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 9.92% to a price of $7.0. The stock's volume is currently 198.31 thousand, which is roughly 69.83% of its recent 30-day volume average of 284.00 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Equillium shares are trading higher after the company announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.55 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $27.05 and fallen to a low of $2.3.

