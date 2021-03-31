fbpx
+ 4.64
309.68
+ 1.48%
DIA
+ 0.10
330.62
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 1.84
392.85
+ 0.47%
TLT
+ 0.16
136.05
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 1.19
156.43
+ 0.75%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Hudbay Minerals's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 9:58 am
The Price And Volume Action In Hudbay Minerals's Stock Today

Hudbay Minerals's (NYSE:HBM) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.05% to a price of $7.12. The stock's current volume for the day is 184.59 thousand, which is approximately 11.41% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.62 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hudbay Minerals shares are trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and announces a price target of C$13 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.82 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.39 and fallen to a low of $1.63.

