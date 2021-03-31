Why Is It Moving? Looking At Hudbay Minerals's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Hudbay Minerals's Stock Today

Hudbay Minerals's (NYSE:HBM) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.05% to a price of $7.12. The stock's current volume for the day is 184.59 thousand, which is approximately 11.41% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.62 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hudbay Minerals shares are trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and announces a price target of C$13 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.82 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.39 and fallen to a low of $1.63.

