Why Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Stock Price And Volume Action

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 6.84% to a price of $3.39. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 97.02 thousand, about 27.07% of its recent 30-day volume average of 358.41 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock was $4.06 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $9.67 and a low of $2.81 in the past 52 weeks.

