fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.72
310.60
+ 1.18%
DIA
+ 0.08
330.64
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 1.41
393.28
+ 0.36%
TLT
+ 0.12
136.09
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 1.41
156.20
+ 0.89%

Why Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 9:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Stock Price And Volume Action

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 6.84% to a price of $3.39. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 97.02 thousand, about 27.07% of its recent 30-day volume average of 358.41 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock was $4.06 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $9.67 and a low of $2.81 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) stock rose 15.6% to $0.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 53.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.7 million. read more

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 57.9% to close at $2.10 on Wednesday after jumping over 50% on Tuesday. Bionano, on Monday, announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists. read more

Why These Health Care Stocks Are Moving Today

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it began a multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcellTM for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more