Why Houston Wire & Cable's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Houston Wire & Cable’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Houston Wire & Cable’s (NASDAQ:HWCC) stock has been rising Thursday, up 39.47% to a price of $5.33. The stock’s current volume for the day is 5.71 million, which is approximately 12551.28% of its previous 30-day average volume of 45.51 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Houston Wire & Cable shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by OmniCable for $91 million.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $3.81 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.75 and fallen to a low of $1.74.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.