Why Houston Wire & Cable's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2021 10:29 am
Houston Wire & Cable’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Houston Wire & Cable’s (NASDAQ:HWCC) stock has been rising Thursday, up 39.47% to a price of $5.33. The stock’s current volume for the day is 5.71 million, which is approximately 12551.28% of its previous 30-day average volume of 45.51 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Houston Wire & Cable shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by OmniCable for $91 million.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $3.81 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.75 and fallen to a low of $1.74.

