Why Edesa Biotech Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2021 10:08 am
Edesa Biotech's Stock Price And Volume Action

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) is currently up 5.91% to a price of $5.91. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 656.23 thousand, about 183.14% of its recent 30-day volume average of 358.32 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Edesa Biotech shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA and Health Canada approval to add to its sub-study for its Phase 2/3 of its EB05 as potential rescue therapy for critically Covid-19.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.92 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $19.1 and fallen to a low of $1.6.

