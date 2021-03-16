fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.61
315.22
+ 1.13%
DIA
-1.10
331.10
-0.33%
SPY
+ 0.40
396.08
+ 0.1%
TLT
-0.89
137.75
-0.65%
GLD
-0.09
162.30
-0.06%

Why INDUS Realty Trust's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2021 12:20 pm
INDUS Realty Trust's Stock Price And Volume Action

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is currently up 2.97% to a price of $62.0. The stock's volume is currently 6.32 thousand, which is roughly 20.5% of its recent 30-day volume average of 30.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: INDUS Realty Trust shares are trading higher after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $67 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $64.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $74.7 and fallen to a low of $56.3.

