Why INDUS Realty Trust's Stock is Trading Higher Today

INDUS Realty Trust's Stock Price And Volume Action

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is currently up 2.97% to a price of $62.0. The stock's volume is currently 6.32 thousand, which is roughly 20.5% of its recent 30-day volume average of 30.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: INDUS Realty Trust shares are trading higher after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $67 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $64.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $74.7 and fallen to a low of $56.3.

