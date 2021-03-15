Analyzing The Price Action In AEterna Zentaris Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In AEterna Zentaris's Stock Today

AEterna Zentaris's (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock is trading up 13.13% to a price of $1.32. The stock's current volume for the day is 13.39 million, which is approximately 47.83% of its previous 30-day average volume of 27.99 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AEterna Zentaris shares are trading higher after the company announced a license agreement and research contract with Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg for development of an oral COVID-19 vaccine.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of AEterna Zentaris's stock was $1.05 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.62 and a low of $0.29 in the past 52 weeks.

