Why Entera Bio's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) is currently up 81.68% to a price of $7.93. The stock's volume is currently 48.52 million, which is roughly 400.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.12 million.
Why It's Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Entera Bio shares are trading higher on continued momentum after the company on March 11th announced its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.
Insights On Recent Price Action
The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.59 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $7.87 and fallen to a low of $1.0.
