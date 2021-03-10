Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Driven Brands Holdings's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Driven Brands Holdings's Stock Today

Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is currently down 6.88% to a price of $25.8. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 370.49 thousand, about 56.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 651.00 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Driven Brands shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Driven Brands Holdings's stock was $29.89 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $35.56 and a low of $25.3 in the past 52 weeks.

