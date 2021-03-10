fbpx
Why AquaBounty Technologies's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 10, 2021 9:54 am
AquaBounty Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) is currently down 1.15% to a price of $6.84. The stock's current volume for the day is 441.83 thousand, which is approximately 10.41% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AquaBounty Technologies shares are trading lower after HC Wainwright & Co downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $13.32 and fallen to a low of $1.59.

