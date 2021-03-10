fbpx
Why Werner Enterprises Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 10, 2021 9:56 am
Why Werner Enterprises Is Trading Lower Today

Werner Enterprises's Stock Price And Volume Action

Werner Enterprises's (NASDAQ:WERN) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 1.85% to a price of $45.26. The stock's current volume for the day is 28.57 thousand, which is approximately 4.68% of its previous 30-day average volume of 610.11 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Werner Enterprises shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $51 to $43 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $42.14 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $47.82 and fallen to a low of $28.99.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

