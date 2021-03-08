fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.90
307.78
+ 0.29%
DIA
+ 3.79
311.39
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 3.42
380.14
+ 0.89%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Niu Technologies's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2021 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Niu Technologies's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Niu Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Niu Technologies's (NASDAQ:NIU) stock has been falling Monday, down 5.46% to a price of $32.97. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 319.69 thousand, about 20.35% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Niu Technologies shares are trading lower after the company announced worse-than-expected Q1 revenue expectations.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Niu Technologies's stock was $39.73 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $53.38 and a low of $6.08 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During the morning session on Monday, 372 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $12.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.5K shares, which is 3.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $512.6 million. read more