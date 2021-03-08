Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Niu Technologies's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Niu Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Niu Technologies's (NASDAQ:NIU) stock has been falling Monday, down 5.46% to a price of $32.97. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 319.69 thousand, about 20.35% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Niu Technologies shares are trading lower after the company announced worse-than-expected Q1 revenue expectations.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Niu Technologies's stock was $39.73 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $53.38 and a low of $6.08 in the past 52 weeks.

