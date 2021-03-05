Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Oracle's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Oracle's Stock Today

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is currently up 6.26% to a price of $69.17. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.99 million, about 45.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 11.03 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oracle shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its priced target from $66 to $80 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $63.23 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $67.54 and fallen to a low of $39.71.

