Why Second Sight Medical's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Second Sight Medical's (NASDAQ:EYES) stock has been rising Friday, up 90.9% to a price of $2.77. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 80.33 million, about 3789.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Second Sight Medical Products shares are trading higher after the company received FDA approval for its Argus 2s retinal prosthesis systems.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.38 and fallen to a low of $0.69.

