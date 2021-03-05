fbpx
Why Second Sight Medical's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:29 am
The Price And Volume Action In Second Sight Medical's Stock Today

Second Sight Medical's (NASDAQ:EYES) stock has been rising Friday, up 90.9% to a price of $2.77. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 80.33 million, about 3789.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Second Sight Medical Products shares are trading higher after the company received FDA approval for its Argus 2s retinal prosthesis systems.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.38 and fallen to a low of $0.69.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

