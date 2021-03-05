fbpx
QQQ
-4.83
308.93
-1.59%
DIA
-0.74
310.39
-0.24%
SPY
-2.71
379.43
-0.72%
TLT
+ 0.38
138.26
+ 0.27%
GLD
-0.07
159.14
-0.04%

Why Meten EdtechX Education's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:27 am
The Price And Volume Action In Meten EdtechX Education's Stock Today

Meten EdtechX Education's (NASDAQ:METX) stock has been rising Friday, up 13.46% to a price of $2.4. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.35 million, about 187.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.05 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Meten EdtechX Education shares are trading higher after the company announced a 591% year over year increase in February gross billings of its junior ELT business.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Meten EdtechX Education's stock was $2.21 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $23.75 and a low of $1.71 in the past 52 weeks.

Movers Trading Ideas

