Why Falcon Minerals's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Falcon Minerals's Stock Today

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is currently up 4.25% to a price of $4.3. The stock's current volume for the day is 71.75 thousand, which is approximately 24.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 298.73 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower as oil prices dipped on demand concerns from ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions; the trade tensions continue to drag the world economy, ultimately lowering the demand for oil.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.59 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $4.39 and as low as $1.6.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.