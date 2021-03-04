Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Sotherly Hotels's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Sotherly Hotels's Stock Today

Sotherly Hotels's (NASDAQ:SOHO) stock has been falling Thursday, down 8.8% to a price of $3.32. The stock's volume is currently 125.75 thousand, which is roughly 79.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 157.20 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sotherly Hotels shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 FFO results down from last year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.97 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.39 and fallen to a low of $1.43.

