Analyzing The Price Action In National Vision Holdings Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In National Vision Holdings's Stock Today

National Vision Holdings's (NASDAQ:EYE) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.24% to a price of $49.4. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 495.37 thousand, about 73.03% of its recent 30-day volume average of 678.32 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: National Vision shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $48.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $52.61 and fallen to a low of $11.7.

