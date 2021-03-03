fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In National Vision Holdings Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 11:02 am
The Price And Volume Action In National Vision Holdings's Stock Today

National Vision Holdings's (NASDAQ:EYE) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.24% to a price of $49.4. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 495.37 thousand, about 73.03% of its recent 30-day volume average of 678.32 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: National Vision shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $48.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $52.61 and fallen to a low of $11.7.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

