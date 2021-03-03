fbpx
QQQ
-4.21
322.61
-1.32%
DIA
+ 0.32
313.88
+ 0.1%
SPY
-1.98
388.54
-0.51%
TLT
-1.97
143.04
-1.39%
GLD
-2.22
164.62
-1.37%

Why Genesis Healthcare Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 10:54 am
Genesis Healthcare's Stock Price And Volume Action

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) is currently down 28.6% to a price of $0.59. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.08 million, about 240.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.62 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Genesis Healthcare shares are trading lower after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the NYSE and deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $0.73 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $1.75 and as low as $0.4.

