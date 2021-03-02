Why Kontoor Brands's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Kontoor Brands's Stock Price And Volume Action

Kontoor Brands's (NYSE:KTB) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 6.06% to a price of $46.95. The stock's volume is currently 129.19 thousand, which is roughly 33.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 381.38 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kontoor Brands shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $41.71 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $47.14 and as low as $12.9.

