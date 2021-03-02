fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In CHF Solutions Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:27 am
The Price And Volume Action In CHF Solutions's Stock Today

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) is currently up 27.23% to a price of $9.72. The stock's current volume for the day is 11.32 million, which is approximately 6304.22% of its previous 30-day average volume of 179.54 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CHF Solutions shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.33 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $10.59 and as low as $0.28.

