Why Iteris's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Iteris's Stock Price And Volume Action

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is currently up 25.22% to a price of $6.89. The stock's volume is currently 607.15 thousand, which is roughly 199.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 304.69 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Iteris shares are trading higher after the company announced the Board of Directors unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Rekor Systems.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Iteris's stock was $6.23 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.81 and a low of $2.08 in the past 52 weeks.

