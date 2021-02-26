Why Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Stock Price And Volume Action

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is currently down 7.49% to a price of $78.33. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 86.17 thousand, about 7.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.13 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Biomarin Pharmaceutical shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $85.47 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $131.94 and as low as $68.25.

