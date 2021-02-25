Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Northern Genesis's Stock Today

Northern Genesis's Stock Price And Volume Action

Northern Genesis (NYSE:NGA) is currently up 10.86% to a price of $21.2. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.02 million, which is approximately 28.36% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.61 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Northern Genesis shares are trading higher after the company's merger partner Lion Electric announced that it has secured an order for its all-electric school buses from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $22.77 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $35.25 and as low as $9.6.

