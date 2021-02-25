Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Ardagh Group's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Ardagh Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ardagh Group's (NYSE:ARD) stock is trading up 3.89% to a price of $24.82. The stock's current volume for the day is 73.22 thousand, which is approximately 62.45% of its previous 30-day average volume of 117.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ardagh Group shares share are trading higher after Wells Fargo from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $17 to $33 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $18.18 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.7 and as low as $9.2.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.