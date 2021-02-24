Why Is It Moving? Looking At Tenneco's Price Action Today

Tenneco's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tenneco's (NYSE:TEN) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 10.93% to a price of $12.67. The stock's volume is currently 75.54 thousand, which is roughly 7.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 972.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tenneco shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.55 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.94 and as low as $2.21.

