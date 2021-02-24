fbpx
QQQ
-3.14
324.62
-0.98%
DIA
+ 0.81
314.56
+ 0.26%
SPY
+ 0.01
387.52
+ 0%
TLT
-1.46
143.23
-1.03%
GLD
-1.20
170.34
-0.71%

Why Constellation's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2021 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Constellation's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Constellation's Stock Today

Constellation's (NASDAQ:CNST) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 9.12% to a price of $32.25. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 25.18 thousand, about 5.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 445.34 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $32.77 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $50.9 and fallen to a low of $17.0.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Why Aurinia Pharma, AstraZeneca And More Are Trading Higher Today

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher Monday after the company's CALQUENCE met its primary efficacy endpoint. The German Health Minister also said he expects the EU to approve the company's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. read more

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares climbed 115% to close at $2.30 on Monday after declining around 5% on Friday. read more

7 Biotechs Moving On Hematology Conference Presentations

The American Society of Hematology conference kicked off Saturday and has driven several directional moves in the stock market. The annual event is a four-day meeting attended by hematologists from around the world where advances in the field of hematology and clinical programs are discussed at length. ASH Winners: read more