Why Constellation's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Constellation's Stock Today

Constellation's (NASDAQ:CNST) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 9.12% to a price of $32.25. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 25.18 thousand, about 5.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 445.34 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $32.77 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $50.9 and fallen to a low of $17.0.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.