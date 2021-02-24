Why Horizon Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Horizon Therapeutics's Stock Today

Horizon Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 5.6% to a price of $88.57. The stock's volume is currently 108.81 thousand, which is roughly 5.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.02 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Horizon Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $78.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $91.76 and fallen to a low of $23.81.

