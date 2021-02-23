Why CBRE Group Is Trading Higher Today

CBRE Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

CBRE Group's (NYSE:CBRE) stock is trading up 7.97% to a price of $77.43. The stock's volume is currently 48.00 thousand, which is roughly 2.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CBRE Group shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of CBRE Group's stock was $64.99 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $75.95 and a low of $29.17 in the past 52 weeks.

