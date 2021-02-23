fbpx
QQQ
-3.37
325.81
-1.05%
DIA
-0.67
315.89
-0.21%
SPY
-1.61
388.69
-0.41%
TLT
-0.30
142.48
-0.21%
GLD
-0.34
169.84
-0.2%

Why CBRE Group Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2021 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why CBRE Group Is Trading Higher Today

CBRE Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

CBRE Group's (NYSE:CBRE) stock is trading up 7.97% to a price of $77.43. The stock's volume is currently 48.00 thousand, which is roughly 2.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CBRE Group shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of CBRE Group's stock was $64.99 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $75.95 and a low of $29.17 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During Monday's morning trading, 284 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday morning saw 331 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

  Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 202 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs. read more