Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why GasLog Partners's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 22, 2021 9:55 am
GasLog Partners's Stock Price And Volume Action

GasLog Partners's (NYSE:GLOP) stock has been rising Monday, up 5.65% to a price of $3.57. The stock's volume is currently 218.37 thousand, which is roughly 42.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 508.01 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GasLog Partners shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.28 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $7.42 and fallen to a low of $1.51.

