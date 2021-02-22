Why Telephone and Data Is Trading Lower Today

Telephone and Data's Stock Price And Volume Action

Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is currently down 7.58% to a price of $18.41. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 211.32 thousand, about 21.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 985.63 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Telephone And Data shares are trading lower after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $30 to $22 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $19.43 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $25.61 and as low as $14.05.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.