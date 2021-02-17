fbpx
QQQ
-1.61
337.15
-0.48%
DIA
+ 1.05
314.52
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.07
392.31
+ 0.02%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Oncolytics Biotech's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2021 9:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Oncolytics Biotech's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Oncolytics Biotech's Stock Price And Volume Action

Oncolytics Biotech's (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock is trading up 42.84% to a price of $3.97. The stock's volume is currently 4.22 million, which is roughly 337.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oncolytics Biotech shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.7 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.19 and fallen to a low of $0.94.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bausch Health, Oncolytics Biotech, And More Are Moving Today

iBio (NYSE: IBIO) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares climbed 302% to $12.58 after jumping more than 25% on Tuesday. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 194 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more