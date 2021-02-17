Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Oncolytics Biotech's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Oncolytics Biotech's Stock Price And Volume Action

Oncolytics Biotech's (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock is trading up 42.84% to a price of $3.97. The stock's volume is currently 4.22 million, which is roughly 337.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oncolytics Biotech shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.7 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.19 and fallen to a low of $0.94.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.