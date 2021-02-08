fbpx
Why Progenity's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2021 10:06 am
Progenity's Stock Price And Volume Action

Progenity's (NASDAQ:PROG) stock has been falling Monday, down 6.19% to a price of $5.9. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 209.31 thousand, about 29.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 710.93 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Progenity shares are trading lower after the company reported Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $11 to $5 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.42 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $10.27 and fallen to a low of $3.08.

Movers Trading Ideas

