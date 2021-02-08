fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.22
329.14
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 2.32
309.19
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
384.76
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.65
147.38
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 1.71
168.10
+ 1.01%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Kennametal's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights
February 8, 2021
Kennametal's Stock Price And Volume Action

Kennametal's (NYSE:KMT) stock has been falling Monday, down 1.91% to a price of $34.75. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 70.37 thousand, about 10.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 679.35 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kennametal shares are trading lower after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $36 to $35 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Kennametal's stock was $37.76 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $41.8 and a low of $14.45 in the past 52 weeks.

