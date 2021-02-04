fbpx
Why Seneca Foods's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2021 11:46 am
The Price And Volume Action In Seneca Foods's Stock Today

Seneca Foods's (NASDAQ:SENEA) stock is trading up 12.19% to a price of $42.5. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 39.95 thousand, about 158.17% of its recent 30-day volume average of 25.26 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Seneca Foods shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $7.90, up from $2.73 year over year and sales of $484.40 million, up from $392.97 million year over year.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $40.22 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $48.05 and fallen to a low of $25.04.

