fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
310.65
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.28
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.17
+ 0%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Advanced Drainage Systems's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2021 11:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Advanced Drainage Systems's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Drainage Systems's Stock Price And Volume Action

Advanced Drainage Systems's (NYSE:WMS) stock has been rising Thursday, up 16.83% to a price of $100.37. The stock's current volume for the day is 432.20 thousand, which is approximately 111.35% of its previous 30-day average volume of 388.14 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Advanced Drainage Systems shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $81.71 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $97.04 and fallen to a low of $22.13.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares jumped 936.2% to close at $14.30 on Thursday thanks to discussions on Reddit investor forums WallStreetBets, Stocktwits, and Twitter’s platform, related to pumping the stock. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares climbed 220.3% to $4.42. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    During Thursday's morning session, 255 companies made new 52-week highs. read more