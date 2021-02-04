Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Advanced Drainage Systems's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Drainage Systems's Stock Price And Volume Action

Advanced Drainage Systems's (NYSE:WMS) stock has been rising Thursday, up 16.83% to a price of $100.37. The stock's current volume for the day is 432.20 thousand, which is approximately 111.35% of its previous 30-day average volume of 388.14 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Advanced Drainage Systems shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $81.71 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $97.04 and fallen to a low of $22.13.

