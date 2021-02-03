fbpx
Why Vaxart Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 3, 2021 9:52 am
Why Vaxart Is Trading Lower Today

Vaxart's Stock Price And Volume Action

Vaxart's (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 56.26% to a price of $10.21. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 26.93 million, about 193.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 13.90 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Vaxart shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its oral COVID-19 tablet vaccine candidate.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.78 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.9 and as low as $0.96.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

