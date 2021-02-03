Why Sonos's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Sonos's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sonos's (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is trading up 7.18% to a price of $30.2. The stock's volume is currently 403.61 thousand, which is roughly 18.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sonos shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $30 to $35 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $24.15 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $28.85 and as low as $6.58.

