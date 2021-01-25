fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Just Energy Group's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2021 10:01 am
Just Energy Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

Just Energy Group's (NYSE:JE) stock is trading up 18.83% to a price of $7.91. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.95 million, which is approximately 239.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.65 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Just Energy Group shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Just Energy Group's stock was $5.02 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $54.12 and a low of $0.24 in the past 52 weeks.

