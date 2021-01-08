Why WD-40 Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In WD-40's Stock Today

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is currently up 14.4% to a price of $315.71. The stock's current volume for the day is 68.99 thousand, which is approximately 89.9% of its previous 30-day average volume of 76.74 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: WD-40 shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $257.5 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $272.58 and as low as $151.16.

