27 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock increased by 9.7% to $5.10 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by National Securities, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Verb Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $1.57.

• Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:AVYA) stock increased by 7.2% to $13.91. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock increased by 5.0% to $36.86. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.

• Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock surged 4.3% to $4.63.

• Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares surged 4.0% to $19.46. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 3.8% to $0.73.

• LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares increased by 3.8% to $42.87. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

• Magic Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares increased by 3.7% to $10.88.

• Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $48.20. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.

• RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares surged 3.1% to $198.86. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $230.00.

Losers

• Marin Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined 9.4% to $1.50 during Tuesday's regular session.

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 6.8% to $2.19.

• BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) shares plummeted 6.1% to $2.87.

• Future FinTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined 6.1% to $0.81.

• YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO) shares declined 6.0% to $1.10.

• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) stock decreased by 5.7% to $2.49.

• SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 5.3% to $3.05.

• OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares fell 4.4% to $19.17.

• Progress Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares decreased by 4.2% to $47.03.

• Aurora Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 3.8% to $2.55.

• Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares decreased by 3.4% to $20.18. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.

• Weidai, Inc. (NYSE:WEI) stock plummeted 3.3% to $2.67.

• Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) shares decreased by 3.2% to $10.74. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares fell 3.2% to $1.22.

• Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) stock decreased by 3.1% to $10.63. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) shares fell 3.1% to $32.70. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.