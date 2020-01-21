6 Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• Titan Intl, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares declined 7.0% to $3.64 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) shares plummeted 4.1% to $17.38.

• Hyster-Yale Materials, Inc. (NYSE:HY) stock fell 4.0% to $59.09. The most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $66.00.

• Manitowoc Co, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) stock plummeted 3.5% to $15.80. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Wabash National, Inc. (NYSE:WNC) shares declined 3.3% to $12.78. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 21, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $19.00.

• Art's-Way Manufacturing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares decreased by 3.1% to $1.87.