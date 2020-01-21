6 Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.65 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Lovesac, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock surged 4.7% to $13.35. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 13, the current rating is at Hold.

• Bassett Furniture Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $17.33.

• Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 3.1% to $2.01.

Losers

• Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) stock fell 6.2% to $16.30 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on October 28, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares fell 3.6% to $20.89.