30 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Molecular Data, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $4.66 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Alamos Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AGI) stock increased by 6.3% to $5.97. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.50.

• Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $7.20. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.

• Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) stock rose 4.3% to $1.20.

• Mechel, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) shares surged 4.3% to $3.25.

• Braskem, Inc. (NYSE:BAK) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $17.09. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.

• Lithium Americas, Inc. (NYSE:LAC) shares surged 3.6% to $4.27.

• China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock rose 3.3% to $1.58.

• Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares surged 3.0% to $2.29.

Losers

• Huitao Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) shares declined 9.5% to $1.33 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Aluminum Corp of China, Inc. (NYSE:ACH) stock decreased by 5.6% to $8.05. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 07, the current rating is at Sell.

• Origin Agritech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEED) stock fell 5.5% to $8.86.

• Hudbay Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:HBM) stock fell 5.3% to $3.58. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on November 12, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.

• Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBGL) shares fell 5.2% to $10.56. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock decreased by 4.8% to $9.99. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

• LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock fell 4.7% to $3.90.

• Ternium, Inc. (NYSE:TX) stock declined 4.5% to $22.20.

• AK Steel Holding, Inc. (NYSE:AKS) shares fell 4.2% to $3.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.50.

• Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares declined 4.1% to $21.58.

• Century Aluminum, Inc. (NASDAQ:CENX) stock plummeted 4.0% to $6.89. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock plummeted 3.9% to $7.58. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.

• DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE:DRD) stock plummeted 3.8% to $5.76.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares fell 3.8% to $19.94.

• Teck Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TECK) shares declined 3.6% to $15.65. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Inc. (NYSE:RS) shares fell 3.5% to $117.24. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $122.00.

• Tronox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TROX) stock decreased by 3.4% to $10.46.

• Kraton, Inc. (NYSE:KRA) shares decreased by 3.4% to $22.77. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

• Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) stock plummeted 3.3% to $32.10. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on December 09, the current rating is at Buy.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock plummeted 3.3% to $12.45. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.

• Southern Copper, Inc. (NYSE:SCCO) stock fell 3.1% to $42.53. According to the most recent rating by Itau BBA, on December 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.