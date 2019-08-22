Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 3:19pm   Comments
Share:

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is trading 4.3% higher Thursday afternoon, ahead of its second-quarter earnings release after the market close.

Traders may attribute this change in sympathy with other retail companies like Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) and Target (NYSE: TGT), both of which traded higher after reporting strong earnings.

Gap’s stock is trading around $17.67 at time of publication, which is near its 52-week low of $15.22. Gap’s 52-week high is $32.98.

As we wait for Gap to release its second-quarter earnings, it will be interesting to see if the company will correspond with the other retailers.

Related Links:

Gap Q2 Earnings Preview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Gap

Posted-In: Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS + TGT)

Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings
Target's 'Transformational Quarter' Keeps Analysts Bullish On The Future
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Gap
Cramer: Short Sellers Played Role In Wednesday's Retail Surge
Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion
Thursday's Market Minute: Right On Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Doordash Acquires Scotty Labs, Pushes Towards Automated Deliveries