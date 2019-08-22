Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release
Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is trading 4.3% higher Thursday afternoon, ahead of its second-quarter earnings release after the market close.
Traders may attribute this change in sympathy with other retail companies like Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) and Target (NYSE: TGT), both of which traded higher after reporting strong earnings.
Gap’s stock is trading around $17.67 at time of publication, which is near its 52-week low of $15.22. Gap’s 52-week high is $32.98.
As we wait for Gap to release its second-quarter earnings, it will be interesting to see if the company will correspond with the other retailers.
