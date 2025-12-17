Apple Plans 8 New iPhones: Report Says Folding Model, 20th Anniversary Edition In The Works

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) set records in the fourth quarter (Q4) and is forecasting new records again in Q1.

The company's iPhone helped boost financials in 2025. Now, eight iPhones are reportedly in the works for 2026 and 2027, sparking optimism for the stock next year.

Apple stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s ahead for AAPL stock?

Eight New iPhone Models

When it comes to new iPhone models, most attention has been put on the highly anticipated foldable iPhone. That phone and more models are set for release in 2026 and 2027, according to The Information.

There are also affordable options, and a 20th-anniversary model to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027.

Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in January 2007.

Eight iPhone Models With Tentative Names, Release Dates

iPhone 17e: Spring 2026

iPhone 18 Pro: Fall 2026

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Fall 2026

iPhone Fold: Fall 2026

iPhone 18: Spring 2027

iPhone 18e: Spring 2027

iPhone Air 2: Spring 2027

iPhone 20: Fall 2027

The iPhone 17e and iPhone 18e will complement the existing budget line of phones with the current 16e model the company's more affordable iPhone model.

According to the release schedule, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be released before the base model iPhone 18, which would arrive around six months later.

The iPhone Fold, which is among the company's most anticipated future products and the first foldable device from the company, is currently set for a tentative Fall 2026 release date.

Rounding out the eight iPhones in the works is the 20th-anniversary model, which would celebrate the launch of the iconic Apple device in 2007.

Apple's iPhone Revenue

The additional models, new features, and different device styles could lead to higher iPhone revenue for Apple over the next two fiscal years.

Here's a look at Apple's iPhone revenue in the most recent years and the year-over-year changes:

2022: $205.5 billion, +7% year-over-year

2023: $200.6 billion, -0.2% year-over-year

2024: $201.2 billion, +0.3% year-over-year

2025: $209.6 billion, +4.0% year-over-year

After two years of less than 1% year-over-year growth for the iPhone, fiscal 2025 saw 4% growth with the iPhone 17, which was well-received by consumers.

iPhone revenue accounts for about half of the company's total revenue and remains a key driver of the share price. Fiscal 2025 revenue totaled $416.2 billion, with iPhone revenue of $209.6 billion, representing 50.4% of total.

Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrated Apple's records set in the fourth quarter thanks to the iPhone 17, while also telling investors that more records are coming in the first fiscal quarter, which covers the last calendar quarter of 2025.

"We are incredibly excited about the strength we're seeing across our products and services, and we expect the December quarter's revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone," Cook said.

Apple CFO Kevin Parekh helped quantify what Cook meant when he said Q1 could set records.

"From today, we expect our December quarter total company revenue to grow by 10% to 12% year-over-year, which would be our best quarter ever," Parekh said.

Parekh said Q1 would also be "our best iPhone quarter ever," with iPhone revenue expected to grow "double digits" year over year.

iPhone revenue was $69.14 billion in Q1 of last year. Based on a 10% growth rate, the total would hit $76.06 billion or more in this year's Q1.

While Apple's iPhone 17 helped drive Q4 records and could set new highs in Q1, investors are looking ahead to new models.

The lineup of phones reported by The Information could help Apple set more iPhone records over the next several years.

