Apple Stock Hits All-Time High Following Q4 Earnings Beat, Active Installed Base Reaches Record Levels Across All Products

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 Thursday after the close. Here’s a rundown of the iPhone maker’s report.

Q4 Highlights: Apple reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $102.17 billion. The tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.76 per share.

Apple has a strong history of topping analyst estimates. With Thursday’s better-than-expected results, the company has now beat expectations on the top and bottom lines in 11 straight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 8% year-over-year, and earnings per share climbed 13% year-over-year. Americas sales totaled $44.19 billion in the quarter, Europe sales came in at $28.7 billion, Greater China sales were approximately $14.49 billion, Japan sales totaled $6.64 billion and the rest of Asia Pacific sales were $8.44 billion.

Product revenue came in at $73.72 billion, up from $69.96 billion year-over-year. Services revenue totaled $28.75 billion, up from $24.97 billion year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of product sales by category.

iPhone: $49.02 billion, versus $46.22 billion last year

$49.02 billion, versus $46.22 billion last year Mac: $8.73 billion, versus $7.74 billion last year

$8.73 billion, versus $7.74 billion last year iPad: $6.952 billion, versus $6.950 billion last year

$6.952 billion, versus $6.950 billion last year Wearables, Home and Accessories: $9.01 billion, versus $9.04 billion last year

Apple noted that its active installed base of devices once again reached new all-time highs across all product categories and geographic segments. The company attributed the growth to “very high levels” of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.”

Apple ended the quarter with $35.93 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable on Nov. 13 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 10.

Apple executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The company tends to provide commentary on how it generally expects its different product lines to perform over the coming months.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares are volatile following the earnings release. The stock initially fell, but was up 4.27% in after-hours, trading at $283 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

