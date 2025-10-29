'I Still Can't Believe It's Around': Cramer Rips Plug Power

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer said Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is a buy.

Supporting his view, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage of Sempra on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $115.

“You can own it, they've got to figure out something,” Cramer said when asked about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). “That yield will protect you for a while though.”

Pfizer announced on Oct. 14 the initial results from a clinical trial called HER2CLIMB-05. This trial tested a new treatment for patients with a type of breast cancer (metastatic breast cancer (MBC)) that is positive for HER2, which means the cancer cells have a specific protein that helps them grow.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) can go higher, Cramer said. “I think you're ok in Dow, I would hold on to that.”

On the earnings front, Dow, on Oct. 23, reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter loss. The chemical company reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share, beating the Wall Street’s projected 29-cent loss, according to consensus estimates. Revenue fell 8% year over year (Y/Y) to $9.97 billion, missing the $10.23 billion estimate.

“I still can't believe it's around,” Cramer said when asked about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). “How much money can you lose over a certain period of time and still be allowed to be called a stock?”

The hydrogen fuel cell company saw its stock fall over 20% last week after announcing a warrant inducement agreement to raise $370 million. The deal, priced at $2.00 per share, sparked concerns about shareholder dilution, overshadowing several positive operational developments.

Price Action:

Pfizer shares fell 1.1% to settle at $24.50 on Tuesday.

Sempra shares declined 0.7% to close at $92.55.

Plug Power shares dipped 5.7% to settle at $2.79 on Tuesday.

Dow shares fell 1.4% to close at $25.38 on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.