Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Oct. 28, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

On Oct. 27, Keurig Dr Pepper exceeded consensus expectations on net sales and subsequently revised its full-year sales guidance upward. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, consistent with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales reached $4.31 billion, marking a 10.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase and surpassing the Street view of $4.15 billion. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $36.12.

RSI Value: 75.7

RSI Value: 75.7

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper rose 7.6% to close at $29.23 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 16.04 Momentum score with Value at 26.29.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)

Target plans to cut around 1,800 corporate roles as the retailer looks to get back to growth, according to several media reports citing an internal memo sent on Oct. 23. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $158.42.

RSI Value: 74

74 TGT Price Action: Shares of Target gained 3.7% to close at $97.77 on Monday.

